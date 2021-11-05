Sphera Funds Management LTD. Grows Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.50% of Inhibrx worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Shares of INBX stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $44.98. 915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.30. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.