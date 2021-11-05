Sphera Funds Management LTD. Grows Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.77.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

