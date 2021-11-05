Sphera Funds Management LTD. Grows Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.51% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 285,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 145.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $23,774,729 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

