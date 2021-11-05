Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock valued at $179,966,702. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $45.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,522.94. 59,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,384.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,385.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,129.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

