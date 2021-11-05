Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $18.52 Million Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,062 shares during the period. ESSA Pharma comprises about 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.60% of ESSA Pharma worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,698. The company has a market cap of $490.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.