Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $605,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $816,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $788,126.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,787 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PMVP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 1,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

