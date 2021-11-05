Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.87% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $626,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

