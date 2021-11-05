Sphera Funds Management LTD. Increases Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 2.44% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EUCR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 3,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

