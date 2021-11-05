Sphera Funds Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,514 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.74% of Merus worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Merus by 40.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 12,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

