Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $10.45 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,518 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.93. 16,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,288. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.70 and a 200 day moving average of $350.85. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

