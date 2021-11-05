Sphera Funds Management LTD. Lowers Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. LivePerson comprises about 1.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.32% of LivePerson worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 267.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,820. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

