Sphera Funds Management LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,430 shares during the period. AudioCodes accounts for about 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 1.18% of AudioCodes worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

AUDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.