Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth $424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 108.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 301,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Playtika stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.80. 3,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 94.08.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

