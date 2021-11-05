Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Pliant Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $640.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.00. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

