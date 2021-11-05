Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases 151,472 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.77% of Nkarta worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nkarta by 80,417.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.33. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,857. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $603.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.