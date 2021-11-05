Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 28,425 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,483. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

