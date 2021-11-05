Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 80,000 Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Century Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

IPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,754. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.