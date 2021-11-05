Sphera Funds Management LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.35% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 114,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 60,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

