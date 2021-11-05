Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 147,709 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,709 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.27% of Repare Therapeutics worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPTX stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,503. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

