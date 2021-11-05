Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 248,292 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,292 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.5% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 106,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 185,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,646. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $139.26 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

