Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 80,350 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,350 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.72% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,241. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.