Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 8,612 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.06% of I-Mab worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth $83,656,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,843. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.54. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

