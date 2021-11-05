Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 90,906 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,906 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.13% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,940. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $838.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

