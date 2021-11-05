Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes $2.74 Million Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.80% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 1,427,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,730,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,738,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

FREQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,057. The stock has a market cap of $236.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. Analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FREQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

