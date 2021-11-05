Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

TOY stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$47.77. The company had a trading volume of 158,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,328. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.72. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.2099998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

