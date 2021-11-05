Splintershards Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $149.12 million and $6.67 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00055214 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,084,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

