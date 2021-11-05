SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

