Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Sprott has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE:SII traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.26. 228,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sprott has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.24% of Sprott worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

