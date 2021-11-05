Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

