SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.24% of SPS Commerce worth $116,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $149.37 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

