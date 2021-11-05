SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.88% of SS&C Technologies worth $161,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $79.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

