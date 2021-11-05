SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SSR Mining stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

