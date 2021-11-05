SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 210,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.24. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

