STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STAA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.59. 401,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,151. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

