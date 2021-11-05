Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of STN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.38. 18,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.29. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.61 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 in the last 90 days.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

