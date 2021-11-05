Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

