State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Shares of STFC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 84,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,086. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Auto Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

