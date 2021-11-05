State Street Corp Acquires 10,203 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.39% of Murphy USA worth $116,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

