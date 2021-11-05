State Street Corp Acquires 179,820 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.30% of Kodiak Sciences worth $110,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $128.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

