State Street Corp Acquires 36,816 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.96% of KB Home worth $111,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.50 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

