State Street Corp Acquires 81,643 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.67% of CNO Financial Group worth $110,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.