State Street Corp Acquires 82,018 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.33% of Clean Harbors worth $117,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

