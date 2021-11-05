State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.95% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $113,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

TPTX opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

