State Street Corp Buys 115,962 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.17% of Crane worth $117,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 20.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,546 shares of company stock worth $762,472. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

NYSE CR opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

