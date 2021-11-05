State Street Corp Buys 58,377 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.00% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $114,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 218,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.