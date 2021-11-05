State Street Corp Buys 654,355 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,355 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.54% of Service Properties Trust worth $115,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $10.96 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

