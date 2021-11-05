State Street Corp Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.32% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $117,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $98.68 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

