State Street Corp Has $111.62 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.28% of Haemonetics worth $111,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,581,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

