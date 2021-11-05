State Street Corp Has $111.95 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.93% of The Brink’s worth $111,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

