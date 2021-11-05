State Street Corp Has $112.48 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.47% of Navient worth $112,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 640,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,199,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

